Politics
Yoruba Obas set agenda for incoming govt
The traditional rulers also appealed to the incoming administration to grant constitutional roles to monarchs, in line with the 1969 constitution.
“We have the following eight-point agenda for the incoming administration as a template which includes, clear constitutional roles for traditional rulers as 4th tier of government or replace the existing local government authorities with local councils under traditional rulers. The government must apportion at least 50 per cent of the security votes to the traditional rulers to effectively oversee the security affairs of each domain in conjunction with traditional, native and other government security apparatus. Devolution of more powers to the local government areas under the supervision of traditional rulers. The government should support agriculture in rural areas for local consumption and export purposes.
“We also want the re-introduction of customary/native courts under the headship of traditional rulers with jurisdiction over land, domestic, and other similar matters, documentation and recognition of judgments at these courts.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...