You are a made in China Shekau seeking for relevance’, Aisha Yesufu replies Nnamdi Kanu

The Twitter war between frontline activist and co-convener of the #BringBackOurGirls movement, Aisha Yesufu, and leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, is not likely to end anytime soon as she has hit back at the IPOB leader, calling him a “Made in China” Abubakar Shekau.

Shekau is the leader of a faction of the terrorist group, Boko Haram.

Yesufu was reacting to Kanu calling her a “talkative lunatic” following her condemnation of the an attack by the Eastern Security Network (ESN) on herdsmen in Isiukwato local government area of Abia State on Monday.

After Kanu had posted a video of the attack where ESN operatives were seen chasing out the herdsmen, burning their houses and slaughtering their cattle on Sunday, Yesufu had taken to her Twitter handle to condemn the action of the security outfit.

“This is absolutely not acceptable. We cannot have security outfits taking laws into their own hands & maiming, killing & destroying properties.

“This is not acceptable. We must always remember no one has a monopoly of violence and intolerance and we can all be mad. Let the law guide us!”, she said

Not one to let such affront slide,

Kanu, through IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, issued a statement on Monday, where he called Yesufu a “talkative lunatic” among other derogatory names.

“If you are one of the #Zoo animals suffering from an advanced form of Stockholm Syndrome, may it kill you there.

“We in the East are not, have never been and can never be slaves to any bunch of retards. Ask the British.

“We won’t tolerate any iota of killer Fulani herdsmen menace in the East.

“You may be comfortable with your wretched Fulanised existence where you are but we won’t live with that rubbish in the land of the Rising Sun.

“Where were you when our people were being slaughtered, raped and kidnapped in Isiukwuato? Talkative lunatics like Aisha Yusuf,” the statement said.

Hitting back on her Twitter handle, Yesufu wrote:

“Tell the Made in China Shekau that I am not one of those #VictimMentality people that are swayed by his premature beard and stooped posture that he has taken on that have them kissing his feet with his infantile outbursts and decision making that have had him out in the cold.”

In another tweet, she wrote:

“Let him take his low grade mentality to his followers who decided to replace their brains with bread and looking for feet to kiss rather than planting themselves in the seats of power and controlling the narrative! #VictimMentality.”

