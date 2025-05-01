Connect with us

‘You are the next target’, VeryDarkMan warns Obi Cubana following EFCC arrest of E-Money

Published

8 minutes ago

on

Social media critic, Vincent Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has warned businessman Obinna Iyiegbu, alias Obi Cubana, to be very careful to avoid arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), following the recent arrest of popular businessman and socialite, Emeka Okonkwo, also known as E-Money.

E-Money who is known for his opulent lifestyle and philanthropy, was arrested on Monday night by EFCC operatives from his residence in the Omole area of Lagos and flown to Abuja for interrogation on allegations of mutilating the Nigerian currency.

Thought he was released on Tuesday after spending a night in detention, VDM, in a message he shared on Instagram on Wednesday night, said Cubana should be very careful as he is the next target of arrest.

According to the online critic, his sources in the anti-graft agency told him the Cubana is being targeted and he must be wary of where he goes and what he does.

In the Instagram video, VDM stated that he has it on good authority that the “EFCC has been questioning young boys in Abuja about Obi Cubana to know whether there’s a link between them.”

READ ALSO: Lagos socialite E-Money regains freedom after EFCC interrogation

“E-Money has been released from EFCC, Obi Cubana, you have to really be careful, especially you Obi Cubana,” he said.

“In short, you are more of a target than E-money. I don’t know how they got to E-money before you, but you are the main target. You know why?

“Because, especially in this Abuja, a lot of these young boys that they arrest wey EFCC dey carry, they usually ask them that, do you know Obi Cubana? Has he ever transferred money to you? Have you ever gone to his place before? Has he ever transferred money to you?

“They want to see an establishment, they want to establish that you have done transactions with some of those boys So you have to really be careful because they are planning you,” he said.

