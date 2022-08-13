‘You aren’t in charge of results,’ Aisha Yesufu replies Adeyanju over remark on Obi’s 2023 chances

The Co-convener of the BringBackourGirls movement, Aisha Yesufu, on Saturday, slammed an activist, Deji Adeyanju over his remark on the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Adeyanju in a social media post on Friday predicted that the former Anambra State governor would finish a distant third in the 2023 presidential election.

He insisted that Obi lacks the required political wherewithal to win a presidential election in Nigeria.

The activist said: “Willing to bet $10k with any Obedient in Nigeria or in diaspora that Obi will come distant 3rd in February. Put your money where your mouth is. Let’s find someone we can deposit the money with now so you don’t change your mind later.”

READ ALSO: Aisha Yesufu, Adeyanju say Peter Obi should be in Ekiti, not Egypt

Yesufu, who reacted to the remark on her Twitter handle, encouraged Adeyanju to draw inspiration from the sizzling energy of the youth.

She said the youth who were previously susceptible to the politicians’ deception had woken up.

She said: “Bros, if Obi comes a distant 10th and? Nigerian youth have woken up and are waking up the rest of us. That is what we should all focus on. They are not and neither are you in charge of the result. But they, you and I are in charge of our actions and they are doing amazingly well.”

