‘You arrogantly mismanaged APC to the extent it can’t conduct convention,’ PDP replies Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday slammed President Muhammadu Buhari over his allusion to the party’s failures in recent years.

The President had on Saturday urged members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to learn from the mistakes of the “once-powerful” opposition party which fell from its enviable heights after losing power in the central government seven years ago.

In its reaction to the remark, the party in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, accused the Buhari government of inflicting hardship on Nigerians.

It described the current administration as “the most rudderless, corrupt, disunited, disorganized and arrogant government in the history of the country.

The statement read: “The Buhari administration has brought unprecedented economic hardship, chaos, escalated insecurity, a state of anomie and hopelessness in our country in the last six years.

“If Mr. President was present as President and party leader, he should have known that the party that is enfeebled and adrift, plagued by disunity, mismanagement and corruption.

“This is why he completely mismanaged our national affairs and turned our nation into the poverty capital of the world and the third country with the highest level of terrorism according to the World Terrorism Index.

“Moreover, it is ludicrous that Mr. President who confirmed that the APC as a party of irreconcilable political warlords is bedevilled by the infighting we are seeing instead of the expected robust debate on the issues that matter, is looking elsewhere for a lesson in disunity, mismanagement and corruption.

“Mr. President has so arrogantly mismanaged the APC that it is now plagued by two illegal national chairmen, multiple structures in states; enfeebled to the extent that it cannot conduct a valid National Convention or produce legitimate candidates for elections, with its activities no longer recognized by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).”

