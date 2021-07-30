You can make money on the internet without being a Hushpuppi —Omokri

Former presidential aide and social commentator, Reno Omokri has taken to his Instagram page to condemn internet fraudsters and individuals who are involved in life of crime.

Reno Omokri has disclosed that he still wonders why people engage in online fraud when the internet is rich with legitimate means of making consistently clean money.

Reno Omokri who averred that crime is not worth engaging in in 2021, stated that people can make money from YouTube, Affiliate Marketing, Amazon Kindle Direct Publishing and On Demand Publishing among other means.

He also revealed that he is a living witness of making money from the internet.

Read what he wrote on Instagram;

“The Internet is rich with legitimate means of making consistently clean money that I wonder why people still use Yahoo and 419.

“Crime is not worth your time in 2021.

“You can live the John 10:10 life without being a Hushpupi.

“YouTube paid $10.5 billion to YouTubers in 2020.

“Affiliate Marketing generates $7.5 billion annually. Amazon Kindle Direct Publishing and On Demand Publishing can put literal millions (of US dollars) in your pocket.

“Taking surveys and answering questions can pay all your bills.

“Look at me, I am a living witness.

“You do not have to be a crook.

“Get in the right game and avoid the wrong fame!”

