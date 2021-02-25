You don’t deserve a second bail, Court refuses application by alleged pension thief, Maina | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
You don’t deserve a second bail, Court refuses application by alleged pension thief, Maina
The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, February 25, denied the bail application of a former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reformed Taskforce Team, Abdulrasheed Maina.
According to the presiding judge, Justice Okon Abang, it was at the court’s discretion to grant bail and the ex-pension reformed boss did not deserve bail after jumping the first bail.
Delivering a ruling, Justice Abang, held that Maina’s application for bail lacked merit.
He also explained that Maina did not place sufficient materials before the court to convince the court that he deserves the second bail.
Abang said the medical report brought from the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital showed that Maina was not under any medical emergency.
The judge said Maina was not only a flight risk but a proven risk, having fled to the Republic of Niger and Chad in violation of the court order.
“He has disappointed the court,” he ruled.
Furthermore, the court refused to grant Maina’s application for an order directing the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to release his confiscated property, including a BMW car.
READ ALSO: Alleged pension thief, Maina, who once jumped bail, begs for another chance
Ripples Nigeria had reported that the court on November 18, 2020, ordered the trial of Maina in absentia after he jumped bail.
Also on December 4, 2020, the court ordered Maina to be remanded in prison custody pending the hearing and final determination of his matter.
But Maina, who jumped bail last year and fled to the Republic of Niger before his rearrest, had on December 24, 2020, applied for another bail.
Maina, through his lawyer, Anayo Adibe, on January 20, approached Justice Abang in a motion on notice.
He argued that the application became necessary over his worsening health condition.
In the motion, the ex-pension boss told the court that he had reasonable and responsible sureties who were willing to act as sureties if granted bail.
Debunking the argument that he had jumped bail, Maina said he fled to the Republic of Niger to have a kneel surgery.
According to him, If the knee surgery had not been done, his leg would have been amputated.
