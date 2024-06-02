‘You don’t have legitimacy over Biafraland’, Ekpa tells Tinubu

Self-styled Prime Minister of the Biafra Republic Government in Exile (BRGIE), Simon Ekpa has told President Bola Tinubu that he has no legitimacy in the South-East region and as such has no right to make pronouncements on the region.

Ekpa who was reacting to Tinubu’s statement where he ordered security agencies to hunt down killers of five Nigerian soldiers by gunmen last Thursday in Aba, Abia State, during a sit-at-home to mark the Biafra Day, said the territory is an independent and sovereign entity and as such will defend itself against external influences.

He added that his government has declared all Nigerian security agencies found in the region as terrorist organisations and would be dealt with decisively.

In a post on his X handle on Sunday, the Biafran agitator said:

“Tinubu @officialABAT has no legitimacy over Biafra territory,’ he wrote.

“Biafra government has declared every arm carrying personnel from Nigeria within Biafra territory terrorist organisation from @HQNigerianArmy to @PoliceNG to @NigAirForce all of them.

“If you think you can continue killing Biafrans unchallenged, think again. We have activated the highest ruthless self defence, the heat will continue till December 2nd, 2024 and beyond.”

