‘You don’t have to wait till May 29’, Northern Elders react to Buhari’s comment on eagerness to leave office

Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari’s comment over his burning desire to leave the presidency as soon as his tenure terminates.

While hosting some governors, lawmakers and other political officers in Daura, Katsina State during Sallah, the President said he was looking forward to the end of his tenure in May 2023.

He confessed that leading the country has really been tough, thus couldn’t wait to retire to his home in Daura at the end of his two-term tenure.

“By this time next year, I will have made the most out of the two terms, and in the remaining months I will do my best,” the president said.

“I wish the person who is coming after me the very best. I am eager to go. I can tell you it has been tough.

“I am grateful to God that people appreciate the personal sacrifices we have been making. We are a lucky people and we need to reflect more on where we are coming from”, he added.

Read also: Northern elders outline three possible outcomes from a Tinubu-Shettima ticket

The statement by the President had generated a lot of criticisms from Nigerians who felt that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had misgoverned the country.

Speaking on the development in a tweet on Wednesday, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, NEF spokesperson, slammed the President for making such statement at the time the country needed solutions to its myriad of challenges.

He noted that things would only get worse with President Buhari in charge.

The tweet read: “President Buhari told All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors that he is looking forward to the end of his tenure, saying it has been tough. Who would remind him that he does not need to wait until May 29th, 2023? Who will tell him it looks like things will only get tougher?”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now