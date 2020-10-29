You don’t run Nigeria, your report on Lekki shooting wrong, Presidency tells Amnesty Int’l

The Presidency has faulted the recent Amnesty International (AI) report on the shooting of unarmed and peaceful EndSARS protesters by soldiers in Lekki, Lagos State.

The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina said the international human rights group “don’t run this country” and was wrong in its recent report on how soldiers moved from Bonny Camp, on October 20, to Lekki tollgate where peaceful EndSARS protesters were shot.

Adesina spoke when he appeared on Channels Television programme, Sunrise Daily on Thursday morning.

AI had on Thursday released a report on the timeline of how Nigerian soldiers moved from Bonny Camp to Lekki tollgate, where they, alongside some policemen allegedly fired live bullets at the protesters who were singing the National Anthem and waving the country’s flag.

Many have claimed that the Lekki tollgate shooting was responsible for the widespread looting and destruction of public and private property in Lagos and other states of the federation.

But Adesina argued that arson and looting were already being perpetrated by hoodlums before the Lekki tollgate incident.

“The prison break incidents in Benin and Oko had happened before Lekki.

“Orile Police Station was burnt before Lekki. Many things happened before Lekki. So Lekki didn’t precipitate the looting, arson.

“Amnesty International is wrong. They don’t have all the facts; they don’t run this country, so they shouldn’t know beyond what they have been told.

“Amnesty International should do its job. But it’s the duty of Nigerians to look at what they have said whether it’s justifiable or not,” he said.

Responding to the outcome of President Buhari’s instruction on Ministers to visit their home over the EndSARS protest, Adesina explained that only two ministers had briefed the president.

“The rest are still in their respective states. They should turn in their reports in the coming week and they will help establish the truths about some things. The minister will come with what is near authentic,” he added.

