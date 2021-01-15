You failed, can’t beguile Nigerians with false claims, PDP replies Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told President Muhammadu Buhari that he remained a failure and “cannot beguile Nigerians with false performance claims.”

The PDP stated this in a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Thursday.

The party was responding to an earlier statement on Thursday, where President Buhari gave his administration a pass mark and asked Nigerians to be fair in criticising the government.

But the PDP berated Buhari, accusing him of “resorting to desperate face-saving media stunts in his incongruous plea to Nigerians to accept that the situation in Nigeria is better under his watch, despite the contrary harsh reality in the country.”

The opposition party maintained that “Mr President’s illusory self-assessment” further validates its position that he (Buhari) has since abandoned governance for the luxury and pleasures of Aso Presidential villa, “having lost sync with the reality of the devastation his incompetent administration has brought to our nation in the last five years.”

PDP’s statement read in part, “Every fair criticism of Buhari’s administration only reveals a litany of failures and a reversal of fortune for our country in the last five years.

“It is unfortunate that at a time Nigerians expected President Buhari to be remorseful for his failures and rally compatriots for solutions, he is rather seeking an endorsement of his cluelessness.

“How does President Buhari want an unmerited pass mark knowing that under his watch, bandits, terrorists, kidnappers and vandals, who have been pushed to the fringes before he took over in 2015, have now resurged, taking communities hostage, raping our women, beheading our compatriots and foisting a reign of terror to the extent that our nation ranked as the third country with the highest level of terrorism in 2019, after Iran and Afghanistan?

“How does President Buhari sleep in the night, in the comfort of Aso villa, knowing that because of his failures, millions of Nigerians go to bed on empty stomach; that since he took over, more than 30 million businesses have crumbled; that over 60 million Nigerians have lost their means of livelihood resulting in excruciating hardship in our country in the last five years?”

The party advised Buhari and his handlers to note that Nigerians “are already faced with the ugly realities of their misrule and cannot be beguiled by false performance claims emanating from them.”

