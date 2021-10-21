You have a problem if you laugh at people’s misfortune —Singer Johnny Drille

Nigerian recording artiste, Johnny Drille has slammed people who laugh at the misfortune of others.

The Mavins singer took to the microblogging site, Twitter on Thursday, October 21 to caution those who are fond of mocking people who fell off, or are having a tedious time in their personal life.

Drille stated that it is a destructive mindset to laugh at struggling people because it will eventually destroy the critic.

Read also: #HEADIES2019: How has it fared after 13 years?

He wrote;

“If others’ misfortune makes you happy and makes you feel better about yourself then you have a much bigger problem than you realize.”

Drille continued;

“It’s a destructive mindset to keep, it’ll destroy you eventually if you do not free yourself.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

If you are motivated and passionate about building a global society, founded on justice, equity, fairness, transparency, accountability and superior knowledge, kindly consider donating to Ripples Nigeria’s solutions journalism.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now