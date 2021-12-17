You have no understanding of governance, Wike tells ex-NIMASA boss, Peterside

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has slammed a former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Dakuku Peterside, whom he said spoke ignorantly about the state’s economy.

Wike made this assertion on Thursday through a statement issued by his media aide, Kelvin Ebiri.

The Governor further mocked Peterside’s educational achievement by querying his comparison of Rivers State’s budget to Lagos and Akwa-Ibom’s.

He said, “If a man, who is that ignorant, refused to be silent but comes to public discourse platform to display such loose grasp of the subject matter, it will cause people to question his academic status.

“When they asked him about the budget of Rivers State, he said the mere fact that Lagos State’s budget is very high, the mere fact that Akwa Ibom State’s budget is very high and Rivers State’s budget is low means the economy is not doing well.

“A PhD holder saying that the performance of an economy is based on the size of a budget. Which means that Cross River that had a budget of N1.3 trillion economy has performed more than every other state economy.”

