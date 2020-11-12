You have told more lies than Satan, Burna Boy slams govt over fake news allegations during #EndSars protests

Self acclaimed ‘African Giant’, Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy has taken a swipe at the Federal Government of Nigeria for alleging that he was one of those personalities who used his social media account to dish out fake news during #EndSARS protest.

In a post on his official Twitter page on Wednesday, the talented act who was reacting to comments by Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed said that; “the only massacre that took place at Lekki Toll gate during the #EndSARS protests was the social media massacre,” quipped that government has told more lies than Satan.

The ‘Ye’ crooner also slammed government for emphasisning on the spread of fake news during the #EndSARS protests which later turned violent.

Burna Boy said that the Nigerian government has told more lies and given fake promises to Nigerians since the beginning of democracy.

His tweet read: “They say ‘fake news, fake news’ but you are the ones who have made ‘fake promises’ and told more lies than SATAN since the beginning of “Democracy”. You see say this life no balance.”

This came days after Burna Boy, IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, and rapper, Folarin Falana aka Falz and others were accused of using fake news to spread anarchy during the #EndSARS protests.

The claim was made by the Global Amnesty Watch (GAW) and some rights groups which also alleged that some Nigerian celebrities and international Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) incited violence through fake news.

GAW also named Twitter founder Jack Dorsey and Nigerian artiste DJ Switch of being responsible for purveying fake news aimed at causing anarchy in the country.

