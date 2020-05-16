You know nothing about freedom fighting, IPOB hits back at Uwazuruike, MASSOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has described Chief Raph Uwazuruike and the Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) as inconsequential, knowing nothing about the fight for freedom.

IPOB, in a statement by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, also reminded the group, that three things await freedom fighters such as its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

According to the pro-Biafra group in its reaction to the latest attacks against its leader, Kanu, imprisonment, exile or death await all freedom fighters.

It would be recalled that MASSOB had in its latest attack, dared Kanu, who is currently on exile after jumping bail, to return to the country and fight for Biafra.

Drawing a parallel with biblical Moses, who escaped from Egypt only to return to deliver the people of Israel from slavery, IPOB described Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, the MASSOB leader, as a jester, inconsequential and not knowing what freedom fighting is all about.

“That our leader, Nnamdi Kanu being outside the country does not mean he is a coward, he is there preparing the coming of the new nation and the new nation is about to come and Uwazuruike is there playing to the gallery. That he is registering our Biafra in UNPO, is making jest of himself,” IPOB said.

“Uwazuruike should be told in clear terms that Moses ran away when the Egyptians were after his life and at the end, he led the people of Israel out of Egypt to the promised land.

“Freedom fighting, it’s either you are in prison or in exile or you are dead.

“Those are the three things that happen to a freedom fighter, either he is in prison talking about freedom, in exile still talking about freedom or they kill you”, Powerful said.

