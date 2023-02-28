‘You lack integrity, credibility to talk about fraudulent election,’ Sowore bombs Obasanjo

Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has lambasted former President Olusegun Obasanjo following his latest letter where he condemned the outcome of last Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections.

In line with his famous letter series, Obasanjo had, on Monday, released a scathing letter where he lambasted the electoral body over the conduct of the elections, saying he foresees a looming danger ahead for the country.

The ex-President also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to prevail on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), “to halt the process of collation of the presidential election results in order to address the various concerns raised by Nigerians over the conduct of the election.”

But while reacting to Obasanjo’s letter, Sowore said the former leader does not have the moral right to talk about free and fair elections as he was the one who laid the foundation for the faulty electoral process in the country.

“Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has no credibility to talk about fraudulent elections. Ex-Pres Obasanjo organised some of the most fraudulent elections during his 8-year tenure as President of Nigeria,” Sowore wrote on Twitter.

“He laid the foundation for the shambolic elections that have become Nigeria’s lot now!” the Sahara Reporters publisher tweeted.

