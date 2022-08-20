‘You lack the capacity to crush anybody, won’t stay in power forever,’ Secondus dares Wike

The former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Sencondus, on Saturday urged the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, to tread softly on his disagreement with the party.

The former PDP chairman was reacting to a statement credited to Wike on the crisis in the major opposition party.

The governor had during a ceremony marking the beginning of construction works on internal roads in Omagwa, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State threatened to wage war against anyone working with Secondus who is one of the major supporters of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

He said Secondus was removed as PDP chairman in August last year because of his poor performance throughout his stay in office.

The governor said: “If anybody fights our system we will fight the person back.

“Let me tell you what you don’t understand about politics. The moment you claim to be working with us and tomorrow you shift to our enemy, we will take every might we have, we will even leave our enemy and finish you first.

“So all of you who are going back to Abuja to hold meetings with our enemies in the state, I’m going to finish you to the last.

“We removed a National Party Chairman who was not doing well. All of them were here. We all agreed, now they are going to Abuja to hold meetings with the man we removed, thinking they will use that to fight us, we will crush them.”

However, in a statement issued by his media aide, Ike Abonyi, the former PDP chairman declared that Wike lacks the power to crush anybody.

He also reminded the governor that nobody has the right to remain in power forever.

“Wike you cannot crush anybody. I cannot fight, only God can crush,” Secondus stated.

