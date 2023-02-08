‘You lack the moral right to advise Nigerians on elections,’ Seun Kuti blasts PSquare over Obi’s support

Seun Kuti, the eldest child of the late Afrobeat maestro, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, has reacted angrily to the PSquare brothers’ support for the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

In an Instagram Live session on Wednesday, Kuti questioned the pop singers’ “sudden” love for Nigerians and asked where the love was about 10 or 20 years earlier.

He insisted that people like PSquare who have wined and dined with politicians and wealthy Nigerians lack the moral right to advise the masses who to vote for since they would be doing it from a skewed perspective.

He argued that only the masses could solve the problems confronting the nation and not those who created or were benefitting from the problems.

Kuti said: “The people that are going through the pain of this country are the ones that can solve the problem of this country, not the one that are causing the pain or benefitting from it.

“Shey after PSquare don do enough shows for all the rich men and politicians of this country, na today Peter wan dey tell me say him know what is good for Nigeria?

“We that we abstained from that scene, we refused to condone, we refused to bow, we refused to sing any song we dem go like. No politician can hear any of my songs and smile.

“That’s why my songs aren’t on the radio because they own all the radio. That’s why my songs aren’t on the TV because they own all the TV.

“That’s why all the social media boys don’t praise my songs. Do you know why? Because these mudaf*ckers own them.

“After they’ve played the game, they’ve hyped them up, they sit down here with you to tell you that they love you.

“Why didn’t they love you 10 years ago? Ask PSquare why didn’t they love you 20 years ago. When they were jumping up and down with PDP all over the place, with different politicians; why didn’t they love you then?”

The 40-year-old saxophonist urged Nigerians to ignore those who propagated the myth that the nation was in its worse situation ever.

“Did Nigeria suddenly just spoil today? Is it today? Because all of you, I don’t know what is wrong with you. Even you don’t know what is wrong with you. Did Nigeria just spoil today?

“They go, ‘Eh Nigeria has never been this bad’. Is this worse than civil war? Nigeria has always been through civil war. So definitely Nigeria has been worse than this. And it can still get even worse than this. Don’t let anybody bamboozle you.

“Go and read about ‘Operation Wetie. Go and read about the First Republic in this country. You, people, don’t want to be historical. You don’t want to know who you are. You want to listen to the latest song,” he added.

