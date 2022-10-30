‘You lack the power to stop Ortom, others from 2023 elections,’ Wike dares Ayu

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Sunday berated the Peoples Democratic Party National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, for threatening to stop any member of the party, particularly in Benue State from taking part in the 2023 general elections.

Ayu had on Friday declared that nobody can sack him as PDP chairman.

The former Senate President, who addressed supporters who welcomed him back home in Gboko, Benue State, said he has the power to stop any PDP candidate, particularly in the state following the attacks on his person.

Although Ayu did not mention anybody’s name, he was referring to Ortom who is one of the five governors pushing for his resignation as the party’s helmsman.

Incidentally, the governor was instrumental to his emergence as PDP chairman after he bankrolled his campaign and convinced other key members of the party from the North-Central who are interested in the position to step down for the former minister of education.

Wike, who addressed journalists at his private residence in Port Harcourt on Sunday said Ayu has no power to stop anybody from vying for elective positions next year.

He stressed that the PDP chairman lacks integrity and is corrupt.

The governor said: “I dare the National Chairman to stop any contestant if he has what it takes. It is in this country where you say a man is very corrupt and he is trying to talk.”

