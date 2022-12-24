‘You remain expelled from PDP, can’t speak for us,’ Wike replies Secondus

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Saturday berated the former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, over the statement credited to the latter on the party’s crisis.

Secondus had in a chat with journalists during the week said no individual has the power to impose any presidential candidate on the people of Rivers State.

He was reacting to the governor’s promise to reveal his adopted presidential candidate in January.

Wike was instrumental to Secondus exit as PDP’s national chairman in 2020.

The governor, who helped the Rivers State-born politician to become the PDP chairman in December 2017, accused Secondus of drawing the party backward throughout his three years’ tenure as the party helmsman.

In his address at the inauguration of projects at Aluu-Omagwa in Omagwa, Ikwerre local government area of the state on Saturday, Wike insisted that Secondus remains expelled from the PDP and therefore cannot speak or interfere in the party’s affairs.

He said: “A former member of our party, Uche Secondus, said no one man can impose a presidential candidate on Rivers people. He is not a member of our party. His ward (in Andoni, Rivers) expelled him from the party. The court confirmed it.

READ ALSO: 'You lack the capacity to crush anybody, won't stay in power forever,' Secondus dares Wike

He went to the Court of Appeal and lost. He went to Supreme Court, the matter is coming up on October 23, 2023. I told him, you will not be the national chairman to conduct the convention. Did he conduct it? Was he at the national convention?

“Up until now, you are not a member of our party. And in any case, I never said I was going to impose my candidate on Rivers people. I said I was going to tell Rivers people who I am going to support, and who I am going to campaign for. But don’t blame them, when you didn’t finish secondary school, you will not understand the grammar.

“So, Mr. Secondus, I have no problem with you being a technical adviser to Atiku. But don’t speak on behalf of the PDP in Rivers State because you are not a member of our party.”

