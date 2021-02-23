‘You require urgent psychiatric evaluation for acute dementia,’ Abia govt replies Adeyemi | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
‘You require urgent psychiatric evaluation for acute dementia,’ Abia govt replies Adeyemi
The Abia State government on Tuesday blasted the Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Smart Adeyemi, over his attack on Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.
Adeyemi had during Tuesday’s plenary described the governor as a “champagne drinking man.”
The lawmaker, who was making his contribution to a motion on the urgent need for the restoration and revalidation of the Safe School Initiative in Nigeria, said Abia State is governed by drunkards.
He said: “In some states of Nigeria today, where we have highly intelligent people, highly educated people, very enterprising people, like Abia they are governed by drunkards. The governor of Abia is a champagne drinking man.
“Abia people are impoverished more than ever before. Abia people are unfortunate.”
In its reaction to the senator’s remarks, the Abia State government in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Onyebuchi Ememanka, said Adeyemi requires urgent psychiatric evaluation for acute dementia.
The CPS added that the Kogi West senator is battling with “occasional fits of schizophrenia which manifests with the making of careless, dishonourable, unrelated and incoherent statements.”
READ ALSO: Appeal court throws out Melaye’s suit challenging Smart Adeyemi’s victory
He said: “The urge to ignore the senator became irresistible judging from the total disconnect between the matter being discussed by the Senate and the comments made by the senator as they affect the governor.
”If Senator Adeyemi was of sound mind he should know that Abia State is ahead of Kogi in terms of educational achievements.
“It is obvious that Senator Adeyemi is battling with acute dementia and has lost every of his instincts as a journalist. If not, he would have known that just last week, the National Bureau of Statistics adjudged Abia State as No. 3 on the list of states that attracted foreign direct investments, with only Lagos and Abuja ahead of Abia State in the entire country.
“It takes much more than drinking champagne to guide a state from zero foreign investments to No. 3 in the country. Kogi State featured prominently on the list of states that attracted zero investments. It is only a state that is peaceful and secure that has the capacity to attract such cross border investments.”
