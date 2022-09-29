Politics
You shouldn’t live in Lagos but Anambra, Omokri tells Obidients
Reno Omokri, the a former presidential aide, on Wednesday told supporters of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, that they are not supposed to be residents of Lagos but Anambra State.
The public affairs commentator had scolded them for campaigning for their principal but staying in Lagos comfortably, the Nigerian commercial hub, as their dwelling places.
Read also:Why Peter Obi cannot win 2023 presidential election – Omokri
The politician queried their decision to reside in Lagos and not Anambra which should be ‘heaven’ if what they claimed about their presidential favourite being a saviour was anything to go by.
Popularly called Mr. Tableshaker, Omokri added that Obi himself doesn’t reside in his home state but in Lagos and London; and would dare not campaign there on days of ‘IPOB sit-at-home’.
According to him on his verified Twitter handle: “You live comfortably in Lagos and campaign for Obi. If he is as good as you claim, why not move to Anambra? It should be heaven with what you say. Even Obi does not live in Anambra. He lives in Lagos and London. He can’t even campaign there on IPOB sit at homes! #TableShaker.”
By Mohammed Taoheed
