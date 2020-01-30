You talk rubbish, when will you stop it? Fani-Kayode asks Garba Shehu

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has described Garba Shehu as always talking ‘rubbish’ and wondered when President Muhammadu Buhari’s media aide would stop doing such.

Fani-Kayode stated this in a post on his Twitter handle- @realFF, on Thursday. He was responding to Shehu’s attack on Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe for asking Buhari to resign his position as president.

Shehu is President Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity. He had on Wednesday said Abaribe’s call for Buhari to resign was ‘rubbish’.

He further said that if there was the need for Buhari to resign, that there were millions of other Nigerians, including Abaribe, who had to also resign.

But in his post, Fani-Kayode said, “When the Presidency refers to the leader of the minority in the Senate as an ‘armchair critic’ you know they are cursed. When will Shehu Garbage stop talking rubbish? If anyone should be in jail it is not Abaribe but the calamitous affliction that he speaks for called Buhari.”

