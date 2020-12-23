‘You will fail at Ondo election tribunal,’ APC tells Jegede

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday boasted that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede, would fail at the state’s election petitions tribunal.

Jegede is challenging the APC candidate, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s victory in the election.

He expressed optimism at the tribunal’s sitting on Tuesday that he would reclaim his mandate at the panel.

However, the APC Director of Media and Publicity in Ondo State, Mr. Steve Otaloro, who reacted to the ex-Attorney General’s comment in a statement, Wednesday described the remark as laughable and a reflection of his (Jegede) ignorant.

The spokesman stressed that Akeredolu won the election because he was generally accepted by the people of the state.

He said: “The recent insinuation by Mr. Eyitayo Jegede that he will reclaim mandate given to Governor Akeredolu at the election petition tribunal is laughable as it reflects the embodiment of ignorance on his part.

“In simple terms, the people of Ondo State have, freely, chosen between APC and other political parties in the state. Therefore, for Mr. Jegede who was strongly rejected at the election to be hopeful of reclaiming the said mandate at a court of law is subject to wishful thinking.

“Mr. Jegede and the PDP should continue to tell their fairy tales about how they wish the outcome of the tribunal verdict would be, but the good news is that they cannot be the judge in their own case.

“Mr. Eyitayo Jegede knew he lost the election, but he is only trying to save face by going to court. In doing that he premeditates to employ certain abracadabra of law to steal the people’s mandate from the rightful owner. However, just as he failed at the poll, he will also fail at the tribunal.”

