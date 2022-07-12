‘You will labour till death,’ Tinubu mocks PDP, Labour Party ahead of Osun guber election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday mocked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party ahead of the Osun State governorship election.

Tinubu, who addressed a mammoth crowd of APC supporters at a campaign rally in Osogbo, described the PDP and Labour Party as mushroom parties that would labour till death.

Governor Gboyega Oyetola will represent the APC while the duo of Ademola Adeleke and former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Lasun Yusuf, will carry the PDP and LP flags in the governorship election slated for Saturday.

Other APC leaders at the mega rally were the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, the vice-presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, and the quartet of governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi) and Babagana Zulum (Borno), among others.

Tinubu in his address ruled out PDP and LP chances in the election.

He urged residents of Osun State to consider their future and vote for APC.

READ ALSO: 2023: Sanwo-Olu charges Yoruba tribe to support Tinubu’s presidential bid

He said: “I ask you to please do the same thing you did in Ekiti. Come out with your PVCs and vote massively for APC.

“The voting is now in your hand. Be very vigilant. Be watchful. You will not do it in vain.

“Think about your children and vote accordingly so you can see the future. Come out en masse. Don’t mind PDP and other mushroom parties — parties like Labour; they will labour till they die. God will not make you labourers.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now