Politics
‘You will labour till death,’ Tinubu mocks PDP, Labour Party ahead of Osun guber election
The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday mocked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party ahead of the Osun State governorship election.
Tinubu, who addressed a mammoth crowd of APC supporters at a campaign rally in Osogbo, described the PDP and Labour Party as mushroom parties that would labour till death.
Governor Gboyega Oyetola will represent the APC while the duo of Ademola Adeleke and former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Lasun Yusuf, will carry the PDP and LP flags in the governorship election slated for Saturday.
Other APC leaders at the mega rally were the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, the vice-presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, and the quartet of governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi) and Babagana Zulum (Borno), among others.
Tinubu in his address ruled out PDP and LP chances in the election.
He urged residents of Osun State to consider their future and vote for APC.
READ ALSO: 2023: Sanwo-Olu charges Yoruba tribe to support Tinubu’s presidential bid
He said: “I ask you to please do the same thing you did in Ekiti. Come out with your PVCs and vote massively for APC.
“The voting is now in your hand. Be very vigilant. Be watchful. You will not do it in vain.
“Think about your children and vote accordingly so you can see the future. Come out en masse. Don’t mind PDP and other mushroom parties — parties like Labour; they will labour till they die. God will not make you labourers.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...