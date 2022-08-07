‘You will not labour in vain,’ Peter Obi assures supporters

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Sunday hailed his supporters in Nasarawa State for coming out aggressively to take part in the just-concluded one million man march.

Obi, who thanked the supporters on his Twitter handle, commended them for standing firmly at a time Nigeria was in a dire need of positive change.

The former Anambra State governor reaffirmed his commitment to rescuing the country from bad governance.

Obi said: “I’m sincerely encouraged by the unwavering commitment of Nigerian youths to the Obidient movement aimed at rescuing the nation from bad governance.

“The recent one million man march recently embarked on by Obidients in Nasarawa State is very well appreciated by the Obidient family. It’s a great step towards taking back our country.

“Just like them, I deeply appreciate every Nigerian who has continued to labour in our country, for the good of the nation. I assure you that our labour will never be in vain.”

