You, your supporters have overrated your noise and tantrums, Keyamo tells Obi

Festus Keyamo, the minister of state for labour and employment, on Friday, told Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s (LP) candidate for the 2023 presidential election, that his “tantrums” are pointless because the US is aware that he lost the election “fair and square.”

Keyamo responded to Obi’s remarks regarding the phone call between Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, and Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state.

The former governor of Anambra had claimed that Blinken’s call to Tinubu to solicit a commitment to fortify ties between Nigeria and the US was “unclear” in its motivation.

Read Also: Keyamo tackles PDP for blackmailing judiciary ahead of presidential election tribunal’s hearing

Obi urged Blinken to hold off on recognising Tinubu’s victory until the presidential election petition tribunal had ruled.

However, Keyamo, in a tweet on Friday, said Obi overrated his “tantrums” and that of his supporters as having any effect internationally.

“It’s obvious that you and your supporters have overrated your noise and tantrums after the election as having any real effect internationally. No, they have not had any such massive effect as you would wish,” he said.

“Unfortunately for you, the US has dealt with so many opposition figures around the world and they know exactly how to separate facts from fiction. They know you lost, fair and square. They know that in a complex society like Nigeria, you could not have won with your message of ‘religious war’.

“They know you’re just a splinter of the main opposition, the PDP, so it amounts to delusions of grandeur to think that you won when you actually came third.

“They also know the declaration of a winner already announced by INEC has the force of law and is the only acceptable legal framework upon which to proceed than your Petition in court that is yet to be decided upon. You really want this country to stand still because you have a case in court? Is that what we have practised in this country for decades?”

>

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now