Young billionaire, aged father, family friend abducted in Delta

A young man said to be a billionaire, Elvid Ojeogwu, his aged father and a family friend have bee abducted by unknown gunmen from their hometown of Obior in the Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State.

According to a source, Elvis, his father and family friend were abducted on Sunday.

“Elvis went to his village to see his father on Sunday. He was with his father and a family friend when the gunmen entered the house and whisked the three of them away.

“The gunmen operated so quickly. They tied up everyone before taking away Elvis, his father and the visiting family friend.

“Elvis is popular and a rich man in Asaba; so, we are surprised about the incident. Now, the whole community is panicky; the abductors have not had any contact with the family”, the family source said.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, said the police had launched a manhunt for the kidnappers with a view to arresting them and rescuing the victims.

“I spoke with the Divisional Police Officer, Issele-uku, and he confirmed that the incident is true; our men have been dispatched to comb the bush and rescue the victims,” she said.

