Young Nigerian broadcaster targets Guinness Record for longest TV talk show

A Nigerian writer and television personality, Charles Ndukauba, has been verified by the Guinness World Record to host the longest television talk show marathon.

Ndukauba who posted the news on Facebook, said the show which is set to commence in 2024, will see him trying to set a 75-hour mark to break the previous record of 72 hr 18 min, achieved by Canal 33 Network SRL (Romania) and hosted by Alexandru Raducanu (Romania) in Bucharest, Romania, from 14 to 17 March, 2020.

The TV personality who sought for support from fans and Nigerians in general in the post, said:

“Hi guys, I just got started to be verified from Guiness World for the longest marathon on longest television show.

“I was influenced by William MacAskill and Nancyisimeofficial. I want to partner with Save the Children International, to be aired on Bella Powers Voice, KIMBI BLOG, I will keep you guys updated. Thanks and stay tuned.”

