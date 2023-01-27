Politics
Younger brother of NNPP guber candidate, others join PDP in Bauchi
Buhari Jika, the younger brother to the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) governorship candidate in Bauchi State, Senator Haliru Jika, and some of his relatives on Friday switched to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.
Similarly, Auwalu Ibrahim Gaujuwa, a close ally of former governor Mohammed Abubakar and Chairman of the Aspirants Forum in the state, Abbas Abdullahi Lawal Barde, have also joined the PDP and declared their support for Governor Bala Mohammed’s re-election bid.
They announced their position at a campaign rally held in Kafin Madaki, Headquarters of Ganjuwa local government area of the state.
The defectors said they were convinced by the governor’s developmental initiatives geared towards transforming the state.
