‘Your constant gaffes now a national embarrassment,’ Atiku’s aide blasts Tinubu after another slip at APC rally

Phrank Shaibu, a close aide of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Monday blasted the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu , over his latest gaffe at a campaign rally in Akwa Ibom State.

Tinubu had mistakenly referred to Atiku as a former Senate President at the APC campaign rally in the South-South state.

He said: “They don’t have a mandate; what they have na ice cream. E melt quickly. You gave me their yeye people… Atiku, when we make am senate president, haba! You sell this, you sell that. Our commonwealth…everything that we have.”

Shaibu, who responded to Tinubu in a statement in Abuja, said the former Lagos State governor’s “constant gaffes” was no more a laughing matter but a tragedy and embarrassment to Nigeria.

He said: “Since Tinubu declared his intention to contest, he has made over 20 gaffes publicly. These gaffes, which have provided online skit makers with comic content, are no longer a laughing matter but a tragic embarrassment to a nation in dire need of salvation.

“I make bold to say that, apart from his questionable background and records, Tinubu’s endless gaffes and miscues are effects of his failing health. His degenerate mental faculty is a clear and present danger to national security. A man who lacks clear control of his mental faculties cannot lead a nation.”

He noted that Abubakar who was Vice President under former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration had never contested a legislative position.

He lampooned Tinubu for always putting “his ignorance on national display.”

He recalled that the former governor said he planned to recruit 50 million youths into the Nigerian Army in order to solve the unemployment problem.

This was later retracted as a slip of tongue.

Shaibu added: “Next, he called on Nigerians to go and renew their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) as they would expire ahead of the election. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had to swiftly issue a statement after Tinubu’s utterance began causing panic in the polity.

“Tinubu at his Lagos rally asked Nigerians to get their APV in order to vote for APC when even primary school children know that the PVC (Permanent Voter Card) is the only item that admits a voter into a polling unit.

“If Tinubu were contesting for the position of Grand Comedian of the Federal Republic (GCFR), his gaffes would have been appropriately classified as jokes. But he is running for the most exalted office in the land. Hence, these gaffes must not be overlooked.

“Nigerians must note that the Bola Tinubu who served as governor from 1999 to 2007 is different from the Bola Tinubu of today. The Bola Tinubu of today lacks the capacity to lead a nation of 200 million people most of whom are living in abject poverty.

“But sadly, it seems Tinubu’s physical strength is actually superior to his mental capacity, going by his numerous embarrassing utterances. Last Christmas, comedian Sabinus, based his entire stage performance on Tinubu’s many gaffes. The audience that gathered were almost rolling on the floor.”

