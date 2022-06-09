Your contributions to Nigeria’s democracy stand you out,’Osinbajo congratulates Tinubu on success in APC primary

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday congratulated the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his victory in the party’s presidential primary.

Tinubu emerged the APC presidential candidate in the 2023 election after defeating 13 other aspirants including Osinbajo and former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, in the presidential primary which was concluded on Wednesday.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, the Vice President called for unity among APC members ahead of the 2023 elections.

He added that Tinubu’s sterling contributions to democracy stood him out among the pack of APC presidential aspirants.

The statement read: “I congratulate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory at our party primaries and his emergence as the Candidate and Flagbearer of our great party, the APC for the forthcoming 2023 Presidential Elections.

“I also congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari and all leaders of the APC for a successful Special Convention and Presidential Primary.

“For many decades, our Flagbearer has shown passion, patriotism, courage and determination in the cause of nation-building. His sterling contributions to our democracy and its progress stand him out.

“His wealth of experience will certainly be critical in our party’s continued efforts to attain a more secure and prosperous Nigeria.

“To all members of our great party, regardless of who you voted for at the primaries, we must now unite behind our Presidential Candidate and Flagbearer to ensure victory for our party in the 2023 elections.

“As true progressives, we must remain strong and united in pursuing our collective vision as a party toward building a country that can provide a decent life and livelihoods for all our people.”

