‘Your demand unconstitutional, no parallel government here,’ Benue replies governor-elect’s team

The Benue State Government on Wednesday described as an aberration the demand for handover notes by the transition committee put in place by the Governor-elect, Hyacinth Alia.

Alia’s team had accused the transition committee put in place by Governor Samuel Ortom of delaying the presentation of handover notes ahead of the May 29 inauguration of the incoming administration in Benue.

The group in a statement demanded among others, “comprehensive handover notes covering the activities of all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), including the debt profile and Benue’s state of finance in the last eight years.

However, in a statement issued in Makurdi, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Anthony Ijohor (SAN), said the state government would hand over power to the governor-elect and not the transition committee.

He added that Benue like other states in Nigeria does not have a parallel government.

READ ALSO: ‘Disgraced’ Gov Ortom tackles Buhari over Benue killings, says Nigerian govt complicit over insecurity

The statement read: “It must be stated in unequivocal terms that the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria does not provide for a parallel government in any state. Governor Samuel Ortom remains the Governor of Benue State till May 29, 2023, and he is expected to hand over to the Governor-elect and not a transition committee. The demand made by the team of the Governor-elect is therefore unconstitutional and an aberration.

“The Benue State Transition Committee already held its inaugural meeting where it was agreed that Government Ministries, Departments, and Agencies will subsequently brief the Committee.

“We expect the team of the incoming governor to cooperate with the outgoing administration for a smooth transition of power, instead of going to the press to raise unfounded alarms.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now