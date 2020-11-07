Your election is ‘victory of good over evil’, Obasanjo writes Biden

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has described the election of the Democratic Party candidate, Joe Biden as victory over evil.

Obasanjo stated this in a congratulatory message to Biden on Saturday. The letter which was made available to the media by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, noted that the feat achieved by Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris was “victory of good over evil”.

“It is victory of good over evil and it is not victory for you and the people of America alone, but victory for most people of the world, majority of whom watch helplessly as the world that had been steadily and painstakingly built since the end of the Second World War was being pulled down.

“Not that the world was perfect and equitable but it was reasonably predictable with some measure of rule of law and respect for international agreements and treaties.

“President-Elect Joe Biden must restore confidence in the role of America as the largest economy in the world which has a very significant responsibility for the peace, security, stability and progress of the world.

“I felicitate with Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris as the first female Vice-President of the U.S. We in Africa are proud of her success.”

The media, which included major international and US-based TV networks, on Saturday, projected that Biden won the US presidency over Donald Trump, a victory sealed after the Democrat claimed several key battleground states won by the Republican incumbent in 2016.

Trump however denounced the projection, rejecting Biden’s victory and insisting that the media is not in the position to declare won the election.

