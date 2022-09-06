Your escapist mindset is reason you can’t resolve PDP crisis, APC responds to Ayu’s, accusations

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has launched a scathing criticism aimed at the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Iyorchia Ayu, over alleged sabotage of the opposition.

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, after comments by Ayu accusing the ruling party of stoking tension within the PDP.

He said Ayu’s “escapist mindset”, looking for who to blame for the crisis within his party is the reason “the meltdown in the PDP has proved intractable on his watch”.

Ayu, on Friday, had attributed what he described as “mischievous social media post” against him to the APC.

He also said investigators confirmed that the ruling party had been sponsoring the “mischievous” posts against him on the social media to put a dent on his image as well as cause more division in the PDP.

“We advise the APC and other mischievous people engaged in this shameful and criminal enterprise to be more professional next time,” a statement issued by Ayu’s Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Simon Imobo-Tswam, had read in part.

However, the APC via a statement titled “Ayu, Please Leave APC Out Of Your Hot Mess,” accused the PDP National Chaiman of clutching at straws as the in-fighting within the opposition party fosters.

“As he struggled to deny a statement credited to him that Governor Nyesom Wike could not father a child, the National Chairman of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Iyorchia Ayu, alleged, ridiculously, that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and “other mischievous people” were planting such stories in the media and stoking the feud between him and the Rivers State Governor.

“Understandably, Chairman Ayu is deep in quicksand and swinging wildly in search of third parties to blame for the internal combustion in the party that he leads.

Read also:APC mocks PDP for feeling threatened by Tinubu’s visit to former President Jonathan

“With such an escapist mindset, it is not difficult to see why the meltdown in the PDP has proved intractable on his watch. Lacking forthrightness and character to accept responsibility for the crisis in his party, how can he possibly resolve it?,” Morka noted.

The ruling party further clarified that it has no business with interfering with the affairs of other parties, blaming the PDP for happenings.

Morka explained, “Unlike the party of Ayu, APC does not “plant stories” and does not meddle in the internal affairs of other parties. That is an area of extreme and unrivaled competence of the PDP. In any event, the PDP is unraveling unstoppably and needs no help from the outside.

“Rather than distract himself in search of an illusory scapegoat, Ayu and stakeholders of his withering PDP should concentrate on finding an anchor to slow the Party’s rudderless drift.

“How can a party that has proved incapable of governing itself seek to govern a country as important as Nigeria? After 16 years of ruthless misgovernance and crass failure to reform and reposition itself, quite frankly, the PDP stands morally disqualified from asking Nigerians for their votes in the next general election.

“On our part, we will remain focused in search of new and creative ways of improving the quality of life of our people, and working to convince them to renew our mandate again in 2023.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now