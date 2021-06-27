‘Your fresh threats are unnecessary,’ Buhari tells Niger Delta militants

President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the threat by a militant group, the Niger Delta Avengers (NDA) to resume hostilities in the oil-rich region.

The NDA had in a statement on Saturday accused the Federal Government of failing to meet its demands including the development of the Niger Delta and the restructuring of the country among others.

The group also launched the “Operation Humble” which it would deploy against oil installations and top politicians in the region.

But in a statement issued on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, President Buhari said the NDA’s fresh threats are unnecessary as he had addressed most of the issues raised by the group.

READ ALSO: Bandits should be treated same way Niger Delta militants were treated —Gumi

The statement read: “The media was Sunday awash with threats and demands by a group, Niger Delta Avengers, to embark on economic sabotage through the bombing of critical oil and gas installations unless certain demands, including development of the Niger Delta, and restructuring of the Federation, were met.

“It is, however, curious that the threat was coming less than 48 hours after President Muhammadu Buhari met with the leadership of the Niger Delta and Ijaw National Congress (INC), at the Presidential Villa, and the germane issues had been responded to, especially call for restructuring of the Federation, and the inauguration of a Board for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).”

The President urged the militants not to embark on any form of hostility and wait patiently for him to fulfill his promises.

Isaac Dachen

Join the conversation

Opinions