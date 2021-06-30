Your only achievement is to poach our governors, PDP slams APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has derided the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying the only achievement the ruling party can point to in its six-year reign is the poaching of its governors and members.

The PDP, while reacting to the defection of Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, on Tuesday to the APC, said the ruling party cannot boast of anything apart from expending efforts and resources to lure opposition politicians to its fold.

The PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, at a press briefing at party’s National Secretariat at the Wadata Plaza in Abuja, assured that despite recent defections of some governors, the party is still strong and would win the 2023 presidential poll.

He added that all the governors elected on the platform of the party, who have defected to the APC, did so out of fear as they were intimidated by the Federal Government.

“Let me emphasise that APC governors and government of APC are overbearing on the system and moving to poach our governors, and this, to them is regarded as an achievement,” Secondus said.

Read also: Gov Matawalle completes switch to APC

“I have never seen where you have economic crises, insecurity crises, then the ruling party goes poaching governors, and 18 governors as published on social media will be moving, leaving their states to celebrate the killings of innocent citizens in Zamfara State or hunger in Zamfara State? This is a shame and it is laughable.

“They are going after our governors, but we are going after the masses of this country. The governors have one vote, but we are after the people; the masses, the people who are suffering under this government.

“And the masses are solidly behind us, the masses are for the PDP and we stand here to state clearly that we shall form this new government coming in 2023 because of the masses and not because of the governors.”

By Isaac Dachen…

Join the conversation

Opinions