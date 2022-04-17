Your outburst a sign of ‘bolekaja’ politics, Garba Shehu fires at Wike for criticizing Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari’s media aide, Garba Shehu, has slammed Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, for criticizing President Buhari for granting pardon to former Governors Joshua Dariye of Plateau State and Jolly Nyame of Taraba State.

Both former governors were jailed for misappropriation of funds while they were governors of their respective states between 1999 and 2007.

Wike, who reacted to the pardon on Saturday, accused Buhari’s administration of being deceptive and berating the fundamental roles of judiciary, citing international implications for the pardon.

He said: “I want to tell you that this government is very deceptive and they have deceived us enough.

“You have big big people, you jail them after all the court proceedings and waste of money, then you ridicule the judiciary by granting them pardon.

“How will the international community look at us with these type of things we do. Look at the amount spent in the prosecutions and you wake up one morning and messed it up all because of politics”, he added.

Garba Shehu, in his reaction via a Facebook post, described Wike’s outburst as a manifestation of ‘bolekaje politics’, adding that his criticism was bare of moral justification.

“I do not see the moral justification for Governor Wike’s criticism of the decision of the government to pardon Governors Dariye and Nyame at a meeting to which he was duly invited but didn’t attend.

“If the governor felt so strongly about the pardons, the right was for him or his representative to sit through the meeting and assert views. This he didn’t do. A press release after the meeting is bolekaje politics”, he added.

