Your party PDP under Jonathan killed Governors’ Forum, APC replies Wike

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday reacted to an allegation by Governor Nyesom Wike that the ruling party has reduced the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) to a toothless bulldog.

The party, through its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, also asked the Rivers State Governor not to rewrite history by trying to ignore the roles played by his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in killing the NGF.

The APC deputy spokesman also insisted that the NGF was killed when the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan introduced the “16 is greater than 19” political formula.

Nabena, who spoke to reporters in an interview in Abuja, was reacting to allegations by Wike that the APC-led Federal Government destroyed the NGF, and that the forum lost its strength immediately the ruling party took power in 2015.

Nabena, further said that Governor Wike “is still living in the past when impunity was the order of the day”, adding that the governor needed to wake up to “the reality of a new APC era where justice, fairness, and true democracy is a new reality”.

Nabena added: “Does Governor Nyesom Wike think Nigerians can forget in a hurry the major role he, as a PDP minister, played when the then Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi, scored 19 votes, but former Plateau State Governor, Jonah Jang who scored 16 votes was recognised as Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum?

“Wike also needs to reminded on the major role he played the role of a foot soldier who engineered the banning of the then Bayelsa State Governor Timipre Sylva, from participating in the PDP governorship primary election scheduled in 2011.

“If the Nigeria Governors’ Forum has been “killed” as Wike states, it is clear who the killer and grave digger is.”

