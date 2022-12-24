‘Your place in Nigeria’s history guaranteed,’ Tinubu tells Buhari

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, said on Friday that President Muhammadu Buhari’s place in history has been assured because of his integrity, transparency, and transformative leadership.

Tinubu stated this when he joined family, friends, and associates of Buhari to celebrate his 80th birthday in Abuja.

He said the president would be remembered like Charles de Gaulle of France, Winston Churchill of Britain, and Franklin Roosevelt of the United States when he leaves office.

The former Lagos State governor said Buhari had carefully influenced Nigeria’s history with a unique leadership style that is selfless, sacrificial, and responsive to the needs of the people.

He said: “You have been at the helm of affairs at a critical time in Nigeria’s history. We have seen a life of commitment, dedication, patriotism, and honesty. You have done well.

“Our nation has seen the difference. The leadership style you demonstrated while reading your speech during inauguration when you said dollars or pounds you had not, and even if you had it, you will not pay.

“You are a man of integrity, great commitment, and exceptional humility.

“The nation may not at this stage appreciate who you are, as we know, but there is one thing, you belong to the ranks of generals who came at challenging periods to serve like Winston Churchill of Britain, Charles De Gaulle of France, and Franklin Roosevelt of America.”

The APC presidential candidate said Buhari would continue to stand out among leaders for the courage he brought to democracy in Nigeria, demonstrating and supporting transparency and honesty in electoral processes.

The president was honored by family members and some close associates following his absence from the country on the day of his birthday, December 17.

Buhari was in Washington DC where he attended the US-African Summit on that day.

