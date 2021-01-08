Your role in lifting 100m Nigerians out of poverty crucial, Buhari tells Disabilities Commission

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday told members of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities that they have a critical role to play in lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, said in a statement that Buhari stated this when he received members of the newly established body at the State House, Abuja.

“I am enjoining you as a team of the commission, to realize that your work forms a critical aspect in achieving the objective of our administration to removing 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

“I am therefore looking forward to commissioning projects and programmes of high impact to the disabled community in line with this vision.

“Your appointments were no mistake as you were all selected after careful evaluation and assessment of your good conduct and contribution to the society and the disabled community in Nigeria.

“The task before you is enormous. You must work diligently towards ensuring that government is able to touch the lives of our fellow citizens with special needs despite our limited resources,” Buhari said.

READ ALSO: Boko Haram, bandits displaced more than two million in Nigeria – Minister

Noting that “Nigeria is a signatory and a state party to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities which seeks to promote the inclusion of persons with special needs in all development efforts globally”, Buhari assured that “under my leadership, government shall continue to give effect to all global, regional and sub-regional treaties that seek to improve the lives of our disadvantaged citizens.”

The President expressed joy that the commission was finally in place having been an issue during his campaigns.

In her remarks, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, who led the team, said she has continued to receive words from persons with disabilities, local and non-governmental organisations, and the international community commending President Buhari for the establishment of the commission.

She requested the President to direct that public buildings like airports , motor parks and schools be made accessible to persons with disabilities in Nigeria.

She also requested for technologies to aid the persons with disabilities in their educational pursuits.

Join the conversation

Opinions