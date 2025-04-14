Your safety not guaranteed,” Alia tells unscheduled Benue visitors

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has issued a stern warning, stating that he cannot guarantee the safety of any individual or group visiting the state without his prior knowledge.

He also mandated that visits to Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps require prior approval from the Benue State Emergency Management Agency (BSEMA).

The governor’s warning, conveyed in a statement released Monday by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, titled “Notice Regarding Unscheduled Visit to Benue State,” urged those planning such visits to reconsider for their own safety.

“The Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, wishes to inform the public that he is not expecting any August visitor to the state today. He is currently engaged in high-profile meetings with key state actors to discuss critical issues affecting our state. Therefore, he strongly advises against any group or high-profile individual(s) attempting to enter the state for any kind of visit that may generate political assemblies without prior approval,” the statement read.

Governor Alia further emphasized the potential risks of unsanctioned visits, stating, “For anyone considering a visit to Benue State without the Governor’s knowledge, it is imperative to reconsider such plans, as the safety and security of individuals in this regard cannot be guaranteed.”

Regarding visits to IDP camps, the governor clarified, “Also the public is to note that all individuals or groups intending to visit IDPs in Benue State must first seek and obtain written permission from Benue State Emergency Management Agency, BSEMA.”

The statement concluded with a call for vigilance, “We urge security agents and the public to take note of this announcement and maintain peace and order in the state.”

