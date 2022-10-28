‘Your suffering in hands of terrorists, bandits, destined by God,’ Kebbi Gov. Bagudu, tells IDPs

Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, has told the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in camps in the Mahuta and Isgogo of Fakai and Zuru Local Government Areas of the state that the sufferings they were going through was a result of terrorists and bandits and was destined by God.

Bagudu who made the assertion when he visited the IDPs on Friday, told them not to return home until bandits stop terrorising the state.

While on a visit to the IDPs’ camps located at Government Day Secondary School, Mahuta and Model Primary School, Isgogo, in Zuru Emirate, the Governor sympathised with the victims of various bandit attacks in the state and condoled the families that lost their loved ones during the incident.

“I am here to see you with important personalities and local government officials to sympathise with you. Take heart and bear with the situation as it is destined by the Almighty God,” Bagudu said in a statement made available to journalists.

“You will be assisted by government. You remain here until it is safe for you to go back. We are taking more measures to safeguard your lives and properties,” he said.

He also informed the displaced people that he had since ordered for relief materials to be provided and more security measures to be taken in all the affected areas.

