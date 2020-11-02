Your voice on #EndSARS has been heard at the highest level, Minister tells youth

The Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu on Sunday told youths in the country that their agitations as expressed during the #EndSARS protests have been heard at highest levels.

Onu state’s this during when he paid a visit to a victim of gunshot, Favour Imoha, a 300-level medical student of the Ebonyi State University (EBSU), who was hit on the head by a stray bullet during the endSARS protest in Abakaliki, the state capital.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the minister also assured that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration was implementing the five-point demand of the #EndSARS protesters.

“The future is for our young people and if we don’t give them the best, what will happen in the future when they govern the country?

“The message to our youth is that your voice has been heard at the highest level and that all your demands as contained in the 5-point demands have been accepted and are being implemented,” Mr Onu said.

He warned the youth against indulging in violent agitations and urged them to use dialogue as a means to achieving their demands.

The minister prayed for speedy recovery of the victim and others who sustained different degrees of injuries during the violent protests in the state and for peaceful repose of those who lost their lives.

He said: “We will like to use this opportunity to say to those who carried out the Endsars protest in a violent manner that that is not a proper way to go.

“Violence is inimical to our national growth and development.

“Violence cannot help us as a nation because if we start destroying our national assets particularly when we know that we need a lot of infrastructure; no foreign investors will come and help us accelerate the process of industrialisation.

“Industrialisation will help us create more jobs for our young people, create wealth for the old and young and this cannot be achieved in an atmosphere of violence.

“Once you have violence, it introduces tension and people can no longer feel secured both for their lives and for their investments.”

