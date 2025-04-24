‘Your weak coalition has crumbled’, Onanuga mocks Atiku

Presidential aide, Bayo Onanuga has mocked former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, declaring that his attempt at forming a coalition has collapsed.

This follows the defection of Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori and his predecessor, Ifeanyi Okowa from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), as well as a deluge of detections that has hit the main opposition party recently.

Onanuga who made the assertion in a post he shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, described the political ambitions of Atiku as doomed following the rapid disintegration of his proposed coalition and the defection of key allies to the ruling party.

In the post, the presidential spokesman lampooned the coalition which has the likes of former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, ex-SGF Babachir Lawal, and Labour Party’s vice presidential candidate, Yusuf Baba-Ahmed.

“Atiku’s political future looks bleak. The coalition that he, El Rufai, Babachir, and new member Baba-Ahmed are cobbling together has disintegrated,” Onanuga noted.

“Potential allies, including former running mate Ifeanyi Okowa and defunct CPC members, are giving his leprous group a wide berth. Atiku is a loser again,” Onanuga emphasized.

READ ALSO: APC not building one-party state, says National Sec amid wave of opposition defections

Another presidential aide, Tunde Rahman, who responded to Onanuga’s post, also echoed the same sentiments, noting that the PDP’s internal crisis had deepened with the defection of the Delta Governor and Okowa who was Atiku’s running mate in the 2023 general elections.

According to Rahman, the mass defections remains the biggest shocker ever for Atiku aside his 2023 failed presidential bid.

“Things are really getting perilous and the future looks so bleak for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s coalition,” Rahman wrote.

“After the PDP Governors washed their hands clean of any such coalition plan, the defunct CPC wing he is also counting on have proffered support for President Tinubu.

“Today, he got his biggest shocker ever. His 2023 election running mate, former Delta State governor Ifeanyi Okowa, and Okowa’s successor, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, dumped the sinking PDP ship and hopped aboard the APC plane, and by inference, crossed over to the PBAT side.

“Indeed, the counting of PDP Governors crossing over to APC has begun. Isn’t Atiku coalition dead on arrival? As my people will say, the glimpses of a Saturday that will be good will manifest from Friday.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now