‘You’re a confused traitor,’ IPOB slams Uzodinma

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Wednesday slammed Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, for threatening to release names of the group’s financiers.

Uzodinma had said recently he would expose individuals sponsoring IPOB.

However, The IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, who reacted to the governor’s remark in a statement, said the group was a self-sponsored global movement and has no single individual bankrolling it.

The statement read: “The attention of the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), ably led by our great leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has been drawn to the laughable statement from Hope Uzodinma, that he would expose sponsors of IPOB in Imo State. The statement only confirmed Uzodinma as a totally confused man.

“It is only Hope Uzodinma that does not know that IPOB is a self-sponsored global movement. We have no single sponsor from anywhere because no single individual has the capacity to bankroll this movement.

“In case Uzodinma doesn’t know, IPOB is not like a political party that depends on godfathers to exist. We don’t accept donations from politicians and even Uzodinma knows this.

READ ALSO: IPOB links Nwosu’s arrest to sponsors of unknown gunmen

“If we accept donations from politicians, Uzodinma himself would have been one of our sponsors but he is disappointed that we are not swayed by money. We have never hidden our sources of sponsorship: members of this great global family willingly and gladly finance the movement.

“We don’t really owe mindless traitors and political slaves any explanations on our source(s) of existence, but we feel obliged to make these explanations because we know their antics. He has already concluded plans to implicate some of his political opponents, and the only fastest way to accomplish such a mission is to brand them sponsors of IPOB.

“The only crime committed by the innocent people including some traditional rulers that the government intends to implicate was that they told the government to stop killing Imo youths.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now