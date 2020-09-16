‘You’re a hypocrite, leave Obaseki alone,’ PDP slams Tinubu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to leave Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki alone and face political woes of his party.

The party also told the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and “self-acclaimed leader of democrats in Nigeria” that he had lost his democratic relevance.

The party stated this in response to a video on Tuesday released by Tinubu calling on the people of Edo State not to vote for Obaseki, the PDP candidate in the governorship election holding on Saturday.

But in a statement later on Tuesday by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP said it was amused by the “amateur video released by the now regional leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in which he violated all tenets of democracy by attempting to arrogate to himself supremacy powers, lord over the people of Edo state and dictate their choice of leadership.*

The statement read: “It is indeed pathetic and derisory that Asiwaju is claiming to be the leader of all democrats in Nigeria, which obviously he is not, while at the same time violating the fundamental of democracy, which is allowing a people to freely chose their leaders without confrontations with lies, coercion, mudslinging, slanders and beguiling as exhibited in his amateur video.

“It smacks of unpardonable hypocrisy that an individual who claims to be a democrat will at the same time chose to sit in the comfort of his residence to insult the people of Edo State over their manifest choice of Governor Godwin Obaseki as their preferred leader, for another term of four years, due to his sterling democratic qualities and performance in office.

“Asiwaju cannot be claiming to be a democrat while campaigning for an individual that has already been rejected by the people of Edo State, having been exposed by none other than the former national chairman of his party, Adams Oshiomhole, as a thief, fake pastor, acid bather, a person of questionable character who is only fit for “night meetings” and should not be trusted with the position of the governor of Edo state.

“We know that Asiwaju is desperate to re-launch himself into relevance but can someone who wants the nation to believe that he is a democrat be campaigning alongside self-confessed liar, who has been rejected by his kinsmen and suspended as national chairman of his party, all in the quest to install a stooge in office?”

The PDP cautioned Asiwaju Tinubu to steer clear of its candidates and desist from infantile attention seeking.

