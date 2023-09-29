You’re a political liability, can’t win election for Tinubu, Kwankwaso slams Ganduje

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the February 25, 2023 presidential election, Rabiu Kwankwaso has slammed the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Abdullahi Ganduje, describing him as a liability to ruling party.

According to Kwankwaso, Ganduje cannot win election for President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Kwankwaso stated this in a statement by NNPP’s National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Yakubu Shendam, in reaction to remarks credited to Ganduje, that Kwankwaso was a serial loser on Wednesday.

According to the statement, with all the alleged scandals surrounding Ganduje, he should not be taken serious by any right thinking Nigerian, adding that the scandals had allegedly done the immediate past governor of Kano State “irreparable damage and he will not be able to deliver Tinubu and APC in 2027.

With Ganduje as head, APC is already a dead party, Kwankwaso stated.

The statement read in part: “Take it or leave it, Ganduje is a liability to Tinubu, a liability to his party APC and a liability to the country, and I can bet that with Ganduje as the National Chairman, President Bola Tinubu is going to lose the 2027 presidential election because Nigerians will not vote for him.

“Tinubu will regret allowing Nigerians to see him through the face of Ganduje, for working closely with a treacherous character.

“Let me remind Ganduje that after losing governorship primary, Sen. Kwankwaso picked him as his running mate in 2003, SA to minister of Defense, ES Chad Basin Development Commission and there in, he was picked again as his running mate. When Kwankwaso successfully ended his second term, he graciously picked him and handed over to him in 2015, yet, he betrayed him and today, no governor trusts his deputy governor to become governor but this we believe will be his last election he will ever contest and win.”

The statement further indicated that Ganduje has never won election in his entire life except the one Kwankwaso delivered for him as governor in 2015 on a platter of gold.

“Every Nigerian knows the story behind the only election he claimed to have won in 2019. It was yet, another election he lost woefully,” the statement added.

Speaking further, Kwankwaso disclosed that he has contested election 17 times and won 14 out of those times.

He also raised the alarm over what he described as an attempt by the Ganduje-led ruling APC to thwart the wishes of the people of Kano State, warning that their attempt to take Kano through the back door like in 2019 will be resisted by the good people of Kano and judges of good conscience.

