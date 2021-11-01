You’re a shoe shiner’, ‘No, you’re an interloper’. Sulodo, Uba clash at Anambra guber debate

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Sen Andy Uba in the forthcoming Anambra election and his counterpart in the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Chukwuma Soludo took time out to lambast each other at the governorship debate held on Monday.

Both men did not do much to hide the animosity between them at the event organized by Arise TV and Enough is Enough, an advocacy group.

Soludo told the audience that Uba did not have the administrative and political experience he claimed to possess from

his working as an aide to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, and his time in the Senate as a lawmaker.

According to Soludo, Uba was a shoeshiner and used to make beds while he was at the Aso Rock Villa.

He also claimed that Uba forged his Secondary School Leaving Certificate.

On his part,Uba described Soludo as an interloper who was struggling to get into the Villa to seek favour a from the president.

Soludo also criticised Uba for failing to redress the current insecurity in Anambra State.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) issued a stay-at-home order which may result in a low turnout of residents.

In his submissions, Soludo attacked Uba, saying the APC candidate did not say anything about insecurity when he was in the Senate for eight years.

According to the former CBN Governor, Uba refused to engage the residents over the current state of affairs while also berating the Peoples Democratic Party for institutionalising the abductions of politicians in the state.

However, Uba denied the accusations, stating that Soludo has no facts to back his assertions.

The two men exchanged words briefly as it got heated among them before the moderators waded in and urged them to be civil.

