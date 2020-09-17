You’re the coordinator of all terrorist groups in Nigeria, stay away from S’East, IPOB warns Miyetti Allah

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has alleged that Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) coordinates all terrorist groups in Nigeria.

The pro-Biafra group therefore warned the Fulani group to stay away from the South-East.

IPOB stated this in a statement signed and released on Thursday by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, adding that members of Miyetti Allah were bloodsuckers, hence should stay off Igboland.

“The attention of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has been drawn to the deceptive statement credited to the frontline Fulani murderous group called Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), that they are solely concerned about their business interests in the East and not motivated by their age-long territorial expansionism.

“We find it amusing that a known terror sponsor with a known history of ethnic cleansing in the Middle Belt will claim to have purely business interest in Biafra land.

“We, therefore, warn Miyetti Allah, who by their admission is the lead coordinating group of all terrorist groups in Nigeria, to stay away from Biafraland. We don’t need them and their investment including their footsoldiers – Fulani herdsmen, Bandits, Ansaru Terrorists, ISWAP and others. They should all steer clear of Biafraland before it’s too late.

“Biafraland cannot harbour bloodsuckers masquerading as herders. We can no longer sit idly by and watch them spill innocent blood under whatever guise, or raid communities without provocation, or maim and rape our mothers and daughters, or destroy our crops and farmlands. IPOB family worldwide has vowed never to allow Miyetti Allah continue with their criminal activities in Biafraland and that is how it shall be.

“You may have a few cowardly eastern governors in your pocket but be minded that such nonsense does not extend to IPOB,” the statement read.

